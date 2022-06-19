 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for June 20

  Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN — College World Series: Auburn vs. Stanford

6 p.m.; ESPN — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas

MLB

Noon; MLBN — Miami at NY Mets

7 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Gibson

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

