TV listings for June 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN — College World Series: Auburn vs. Stanford
6 p.m.; ESPN — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas
MLB
Noon; MLBN — Miami at NY Mets
7 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
NHL
7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Gibson
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
