AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m. ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix
12:30 p.m. USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America
CFL
6 p.m. CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. West Virginia
6 p.m. ESPN2 — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts
GOLF
Noon NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round
1 p.m. CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m. FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
12:05 p.m. PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta
1:30 p.m. BSOK — Toronto at Texas
3:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m. ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
RUGBY (MEN)
12:30 p.m. FS2 — MLR: Houston at New England
6 p.m. FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m. Fox — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m. CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
Noon ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
USFL
Noon FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m. Fox — Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA
11 a.m. CBS — Phoenix at New York
3 p.m. CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
8 p.m. NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas