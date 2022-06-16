 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for June 17

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

3:55 p.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

7 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas

GOLF

8:30 a.m.;USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open

2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic

3 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card

MLB 

11 a.m.;MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Detroit

WNBA 

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut

