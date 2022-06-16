TV listings for June 17

AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
3:55 p.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
7 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas
GOLF
8:30 a.m.;USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open
2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic
3 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card
MLB
11 a.m.;MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Detroit
WNBA
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut