Saturday
AUTO RACING
11:25 p.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
2:55 p.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying
7 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200
BOXING
11 p.m. SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights)
CFL
6 p.m. CBSSN — Edmonton at BC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest
6 p.m. ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU
GOLF
Noon NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round
2 p.m.GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m. FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:45 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
9 p.m. ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweight)
MLB
1 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota
3 p.m. BSOK — Toronto at Texas
3 p.m. FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City
6 p.m. Fox — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego
9 p.m. FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN)
7:50 a.m. FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria
11 a.m. FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland
1:30 p.m. FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia
6 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Puerto Rico vs. Suriname
8:15 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m. CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC
USFL
Noon USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
3 p.m. Fox — Birmingham at Memphis
WNBA
1 p.m. CBS — Seattle at Dallas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m. ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix
CFL
6 p.m. CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5
6 p.m. ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6
GOLF
Noon NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round
1 p.m. CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
12:05 p.m. PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta
1:30 p.m. BSOK — Toronto at Texas
3:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m. ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m. Fox — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m. CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
Noon ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange
2:30 p.m. ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
USFL
3 p.m. FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston
6 p.m. Fox — Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA
11 a.m. CBS — Phoenix at New York
3 p.m. CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
8 p.m. NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas