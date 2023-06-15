Friday
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Free Practice 1
3:55 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Free Practice 2
CFL
8 p.m.;CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida
GOLF
Noon;USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round
7 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round
MLB
1 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington
7 p.m.;BSOK — Toronto at Texas
7:10 p.m.;APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
9:10 p.m.;APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany
5:55 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia
8:15 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m.;ION — Phoenix at Washington
9 p.m.;ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles
Saturday
AUTO RACING
11:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Free Practice 3
2:55 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying
BOXING
9 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 3
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 4
GOLF
Noon;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round
MLB
3 p.m.;BSOK — Toronto at Texas
3 p.m.;FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City
6 p.m.;Fox — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego
9 p.m.;FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN)
7:50 a.m.;FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G
11 a.m.;FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC
USFL
Noon;USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
3 p.m.;Fox — Birmingham at Memphis
WNBA
1 p.m.;CBS — Seattle at Dallas
Sunday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5
GOLF
Noon;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round
1 p.m.;CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round
MLB
12:05 p.m.;PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
1:30;BSOK — Toronto at Texas
6 p.m.;ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;Fox — UEFA Nations League: TBD, Final
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;CBS — NWSL: NY/NJ Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
Noon;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
USFL
3 p.m.;FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston
WNBA
11 a.m.;CBS — Phoenix at New York