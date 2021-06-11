 Skip to main content
TV listings for June 12, 2021
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight (Sun.);FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit

Noon;FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220

12:30 p.m.;CBS — World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby! (taped)

1 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1

3 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250

3 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America

4 p.m.;NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Championship: Detroit Grand Prix

7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World SRX Series

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional

1 p.m.;ESPN — Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional

8 p.m.;ESPNU — South Florida at Texas, Super Regional

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships

DIVING

3 p.m.;NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Women's Springboard

7 p.m.;NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Men's Platform

FISHING

7 a.m.;FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Champ.

4 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am

6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN)

11 a.m.;NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC

2 p.m.;NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts

7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.;MLBN — San Francisco at Washington

3 p.m.;COX3 — Kansas City at Oakland

3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Yankees at Philadelphia (in progress) OR Toronto at Boston (3 p.m.)

6 p.m.;FOX — TBA

9 p.m.;MLBN, BSOK — Texas at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.;ABC — Western Conference: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3

RODEO

8 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra

10 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped)

11 p.m.;NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Exeter

SOCCER (MEN)

7:30 a.m.;ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland

10:30 a.m.;ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland

1:30 p.m.;ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston

7 p.m.;FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships

8 a.m.;NBC — WTA: French Open, Singles Final

8 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, Semifinals

4:30 a.m. (Sun.);TENNIS — WTA: French Open, Doubles Championship

5 a.m. (Sun.);TENNIS — WTA: French Open, Doubles Championship

