TV listings for June 12, 2021

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight (Sun.);FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit
Noon;FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220
12:30 p.m.;CBS — World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby! (taped)
1 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1
3 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250
3 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America
4 p.m.;NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Championship: Detroit Grand Prix
7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World SRX Series
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional
1 p.m.;ESPN — Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional
8 p.m.;ESPNU — South Florida at Texas, Super Regional
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships
DIVING
3 p.m.;NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Women's Springboard
7 p.m.;NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Men's Platform
FISHING
7 a.m.;FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Champ.
4 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am
6 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
11 a.m.;NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC
2 p.m.;NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts
7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.;MLBN — San Francisco at Washington
3 p.m.;COX3 — Kansas City at Oakland
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Yankees at Philadelphia (in progress) OR Toronto at Boston (3 p.m.)
6 p.m.;FOX — TBA
9 p.m.;MLBN, BSOK — Texas at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Western Conference: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3
RODEO
8 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra
10 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped)
11 p.m.;NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Exeter
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.;ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland
10:30 a.m.;ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland
1:30 p.m.;ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston
7 p.m.;FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships
8 a.m.;NBC — WTA: French Open, Singles Final
8 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, Semifinals
4:30 a.m. (Sun.);TENNIS — WTA: French Open, Doubles Championship
5 a.m. (Sun.);TENNIS — WTA: French Open, Doubles Championship