AUTO RACING
9 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany
10 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany
11:30 am.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway (Taped)
12:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley (Taped)
2:30 p.m.;Fox — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350
6 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;ESPN — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
11 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
2 p.m.;ESPN — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: TBD
CYCLING
6 a.m.;CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Final Round
12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
1:30 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
1:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
4 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round
7 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round (Taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
10:35 a.m.;PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit
12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Tampa Bay
12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN)
Noon;Fox — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC
3:45 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, Final
6 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea, Third-Place Match (Taped)
9 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
5 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
8 a.m.;NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
USFL
1 p.m.;NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston
6 p.m.;Fox — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey
WNBA
Noon;ABC — Dallas at New York
2 p.m.;ABC — Washington at Seattle
4 p.m.;CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana