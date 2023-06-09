AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway
4 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway
7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DoorDash 250
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor (Junior Welterweights)
CFL
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;ESPN — NCAA Super Regional: Alabama at Wake Forest, Game 1
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: Virginia vs. Duke, Game 2
2 p.m.;ESPN — NCAA Super Regional: Kentucky at LSU, Game 1
People are also reading…
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: Florida vs. South Carolina, Game 2
2 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Super Regional: Tennessee at Southern Miss, Game 1
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regional: Texas at Stanford, Game 1
5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Super Regional: Indiana St. at TCU, Game 2
8 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Super Regional: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, Game 2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 2
FISHING
Noon;CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 3
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Third Round
1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round
4:30 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round
4:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.;Fox — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park
3 p.m.;Fox — Belmont Day: From Belmont Park
3 p.m.;FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park
5:30 p.m.;Fox — The 155th Belmont Stakes
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park
6:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
2 p.m.;ABC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 289 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts
7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 289 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Detroit OR Miami at Chicago White Sox (1 p.m.)
3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Tampa Bay
3 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Texas at Tampa Bay
6:30 p.m.;Fox — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
9:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NHL
7 p.m.;TBS/TNT/TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN)
7 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: New York at Rugby ATL
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Final
8 p.m.;BSOK — USL Championship League: El Paso at San Antonio
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — French Open, Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals
8 a.m.;NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final
USFL
11 a.m.;Fox — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh
2 p.m.;NBC — New Orleans at Memphis