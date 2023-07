MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto

10 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Seattle OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN)

9 p.m. FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F

SOCCER (WOMEN)

2 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

2 a.m. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

5 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

5 a.m. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand

2 a.m. (Tuesday) FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

2 a.m. (Tuesday) FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand