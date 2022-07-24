TV listings for July 25

MLB
6 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Detroit
9 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Seattle
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle
RODEO
9 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR Team Series: Day 1, Cheyenne, Wyo.
SOCCER (MEN)
5 a.m.;CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:50 p.m.;FS1 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Argentina, Semifinal
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — Syracuse Regional: The Nerd Team vs. Blue Collar U, Round of 16
8 p.m.;ESPN — Wichita Regional: Bleed Green vs. Aftershocks, Round of 16
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.;TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Women's exhibition: Coco Gauff-Sofia Kenin