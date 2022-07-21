 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for July 22

  Updated
AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice

9:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice

12:15 p.m.;ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200

CFL

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton

CYCLING

7 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France

GOLF

4 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round

6 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round

8:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round

10:30 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round

5 p.m.;GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Semifinals

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Tacoma, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Oakland

9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN)

9:55 p.m.;FS2 — Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara

SOCCER (WOMEN)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Wichita Regional: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.;USA — World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session

WNBA

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago

7 p.m.;NBATV — Connecticut at Minnesota

9 p.m.;NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix

X GAMES

8 p.m.;ESPN — Summer X Games 2022

