TV listings for July 2

3ICE HOCKEY

2 p.m.;CBSSN — Week 3

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit

7:20 a.m.;ESPNU — W Series: Round 3

8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit

10:30 a.m.;CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix

11 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

1:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180

2 p.m.;NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National

7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon;CBS — Week 3

CFL 

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

7 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2

Noon;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: John A. Nerud Stakes

LACROSSE (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts

7 p.m.;ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB 

11 a.m.;MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto

3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

6 p.m.;FOX — Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

9 p.m.;MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (JIP)

NBA 

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State

TENNIS

7 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

Noon;ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon;CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: BAUHAUS-Galan

WNBA 

Noon;ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago

2 p.m.;ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

