TV listings for July 2

3ICE HOCKEY
2 p.m.;CBSSN — Week 3
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit
7:20 a.m.;ESPNU — W Series: Round 3
8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit
10:30 a.m.;CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix
11 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
1:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180
2 p.m.;NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National
7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon;CBS — Week 3
CFL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
People are also reading…
CYCLING
7 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2
Noon;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: John A. Nerud Stakes
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts
7 p.m.;ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB
11 a.m.;MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto
3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at N.Y. Mets
3 p.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
6 p.m.;FOX — Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
9 p.m.;MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (JIP)
NBA
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami
6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State
TENNIS
7 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon
Noon;ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon;CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: BAUHAUS-Galan
WNBA
Noon;ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago
2 p.m.;ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special