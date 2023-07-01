AUTO RACING
7 a.m. CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4
7:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix
10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia
11 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia
1 p.m. USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
4:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race
CYCLING
5 a.m. PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2 (Taped)
MLB
11:05 a.m. PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta
People are also reading…
1:30 p.m. BSOK — Houston at Texas
3:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
4:30 p.m. ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show
6 p.m. ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets
6 p.m. ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
GOLF
6:30 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round
Noon CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round
1 p.m. NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m. ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters
RUGBY (MEN)
5 p.m. FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m. Fox — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United
6 p.m. Fox — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago
6 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
8 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti
8:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Noon ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)
SWIMMING
11 a.m. NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals (Taped)
1 p.m. CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals (Taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m. CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan
WNBA
2 p.m. ABC — Washington at Dallas
5 p.m. CBSSN — New York at Seattle