TV listings for July 1

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit

9:55 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit

4:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.;ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

Noon;ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Championship

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card

MLB 

1 p.m.;MLBN — Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN)

5 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala

8 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras

TENNIS

5 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

10 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

WNBA 

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas

7 p.m.;NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota

