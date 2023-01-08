 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Colgate at Army

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

6:45 p.m.;ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

6:45 p.m.;ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (SkyCast)

6:45 p.m.;ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Command Center)

6:45 p.m.;SECN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles (Georgia Hometown Call)

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.;NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Chicago at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Nashville at Ottawa

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

5 a.m. (Tuesday);TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

