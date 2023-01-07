 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 8

  Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

11 a.m.;FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

Noon;ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

1 p.m.;ESPNU — SMU at UCF

2 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

4 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.

5 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

Noon;BSOK — Virginia Tech at Miami

Noon;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

Noon;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

Noon;SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

1 p.m.;CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

2 p.m.;BSOK — Virginia at NC State

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

2 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

3 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

4 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Auburn

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.;ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Purdue

3 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

GOLF

3 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)

9 a.m.;NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden

NBA

6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Oklahoma City

NBA G-LEAGUE

3 p.m.;NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite

NFL

Noon;CBS — New England at Buffalo

Noon;Fox — NY Jets at Miami

3:25 p.m.;CBS — NY Giants at Philadelphia

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at Washington

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Detroit at Green Bay

NHL

2:30 p.m.;NHLN — Florida at Dallas

RODEO

7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round

SOCCER (MEN)

1:35 p.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64

7 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals

5 p.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

