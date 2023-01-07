TV listings for Jan. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
11 a.m.;FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana
Noon;ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland
1 p.m.;ESPNU — SMU at UCF
2 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati
4 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.
5 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
Noon;BSOK — Virginia Tech at Miami
People are also reading…
Noon;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
Noon;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
Noon;SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
1 p.m.;CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island
2 p.m.;BSOK — Virginia at NC State
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
2 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
3 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
3 p.m.;CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
4 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Auburn
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.;ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Purdue
3 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
GOLF
3 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden
NBA
6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Oklahoma City
NBA G-LEAGUE
3 p.m.;NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite
NFL
Noon;CBS — New England at Buffalo
Noon;Fox — NY Jets at Miami
3:25 p.m.;CBS — NY Giants at Philadelphia
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Dallas at Washington
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Detroit at Green Bay
NHL
2:30 p.m.;NHLN — Florida at Dallas
RODEO
7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round
SOCCER (MEN)
1:35 p.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64
7 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals
5 p.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds