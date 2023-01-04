 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 5

  • Updated
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Drexel at Towson

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

6 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont

6 p.m.;FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

8 p.m.;CBSSN — North Texas at W. Kentucky

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado

8 p.m;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Wichita St.

8 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

10 p.m.;ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

10 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

6 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

8 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

8 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

GENERAL

11 p.m.;Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Axe Nibc Series: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Axe Nibc Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia

5:30 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Dallas

9 p.m.;TNT — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at Columbus

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals

