TV listings for Jan. 4
TV listings for Jan. 4

CHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.;NHLN — Rögle vs. Frölunda, Semifinal

1:30 p.m.;NHLN — Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Ohio at Akron

5:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

6 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

6 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia

6 p.m.;FS1 — Illinois at Minnesota

6 p.m.;BSOK — Florida State at Wake Forest

6 p.m.;COX3 — Frank Haith TU TV show

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas

8 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis

8 p.m.;FS1 — Providence at Marquette

8 p.m.;BSOK — Virginia at Clemson 

COLLEGE BASKETALL (WOMEN)

8 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.;ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at New York

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, Adelaide, Melbourne

5 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, Adelaide, Melbourne

5 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, Adelaide, Melbourne

