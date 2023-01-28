TV listings for Jan. 29

AUTO RACING
5 a.m. USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona
11 a.m. NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona
5:30 p.m. CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m. BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
11 a.m. CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue
11 a.m. CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh
11 a.m. ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina
11 a.m. FS1 — Providence at Villanova
11 a.m. USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason
1 p.m. BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
1 p.m. FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s
2 p.m. ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont
3 p.m. ESPNU — South Florida at SMU
4 p.m. ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m. ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
Noon ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama
Noon SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
1 p.m. ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
1 p.m. CBSSN — Villanova at UConn
1 p.m. ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
1 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
2 p.m. ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State
2 p.m. SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
3 p.m. ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
3 p.m. CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond
3 p.m. PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
4 p.m. SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
5 p.m. ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
5 p.m. BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois
5 p.m. ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
5 p.m. PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m. NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate
GOLF
3:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m. FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m. NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE
2 p.m. NBATV — Motor City at College Park
NFL
2 p.m. FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m. CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City
NHL
4 p.m. NHLN — Washington at Toronto
PHF HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto
RODEO
2 p.m. CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle
7 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship
8 a.m. ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship (Taped)
X GAMES
Noon ABC — World of X Games: Day 3
4 p.m. ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3