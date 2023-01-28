 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 29

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona

11 a.m. NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona

5:30 p.m. CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m. BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

11 a.m. CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

11 a.m. CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

11 a.m. ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

11 a.m. FS1 — Providence at Villanova

11 a.m. USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

1 p.m. BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

1 p.m. FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

2 p.m. ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

3 p.m. ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

4 p.m. ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m. ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

Noon ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

Noon SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

1 p.m. ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

1 p.m. CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

1 p.m. ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

1 p.m. PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

2 p.m. ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

2 p.m. SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

3 p.m. ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

3 p.m. CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

3 p.m. PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

4 p.m. SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

5 p.m. ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

5 p.m. BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

5 p.m. ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

5 p.m. PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m. NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate

GOLF

3:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m. FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA

7 p.m. NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE

2 p.m. NBATV — Motor City at College Park

NFL

2 p.m. FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m. CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

NHL

4 p.m. NHLN — Washington at Toronto

PHF HOCKEY

6 p.m. ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

RODEO

2 p.m. CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle

7 p.m. CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship

8 a.m. ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship (Taped)

X GAMES

Noon ABC — World of X Games: Day 3

4 p.m. ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3

