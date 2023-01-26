 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 27

  • Updated
  • 0

FRIDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Iona at Siena

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

1 a.m. (Saturday);GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia

2:30 a.m. (Saturday);ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1:30 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 a.m. (Sunday);USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN — TBA

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Temple at UCF

11:15 a.m.;CBS — Xavier at Creighton

1 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

1 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

1:20 p.m.;CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

2 p.m.;FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin

3 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

4:30 p.m.;FOX — Arizona St. at Washington St.

5 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.

5 p.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at Howard

7 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.

7 p.m.;FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana

8 p.m.;FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.;FS1 — Arizona at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.;FOX — Nebraska at Iowa

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4:30 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

1 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.;NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;ABC — Denver at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.;ABC — New York at Brooklyn

7:30 p.m.;ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.;TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

2:30 a.m. (Sunday);ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

5 a.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

11 a.m.;FS1 — Providence at Villanova

11 a.m.;USA — Saint Joseph's at George Mason

11:15 a.m.;CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

1 p.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

3 p.m.;ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

2 p.m.;ESPN — Notre Dame at South Carolina

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.;FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia 

5:30 p.m.;CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

