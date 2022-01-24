TV listings for Jan. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Richmond at Rhode Island
5:30 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Georgia
6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan St. at Illinois
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple
6 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
6 p.m.;Cox3 — Frank Haith TU TV show
7 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Georgetown at UConn
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Missouri
8 p.m.;ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas at TCU
8 p.m.;FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.;GOLF — Southwestern Invitational: Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.;MLBN — Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;TNT — Dallas at Golden State
TENNIS
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals (taped)
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals