 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Jan. 25
0 Comments

TV listings for Jan. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Richmond at Rhode Island

5:30 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Georgia

6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan St. at Illinois

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple

6 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

6 p.m.;Cox3 — Frank Haith TU TV show

7 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Georgetown at UConn

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Missouri

8 p.m.;ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas at TCU

8 p.m.;FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.;GOLF — Southwestern Invitational: Second Round

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.;MLBN — Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

9 p.m.;TNT — Dallas at Golden State

TENNIS

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals (taped)

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert