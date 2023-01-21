TV listings for Jan. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
11 a.m.;Fox — Butler at UConn
Noon;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
Noon;ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
Noon;FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
2 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at Houston
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
11 a.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
Noon;ABC — NC State at Louisville
Noon;BSOK — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Noon;SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
2 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
2 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
3 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
4 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
4 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
7 p.m.;ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
7 p.m.;ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver
7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
NBA G-LEAGUE
2 p.m.;NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne
NFL
2 p.m.;CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo
5:30 p.m.;Fox — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco
NHL
1 p.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
6 p.m.;NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
RODEO
7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round
RUGBY
2 p.m.;CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series (Taped)
SKIING
4 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
11:20 a.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32
1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
TENNIS
9 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16 (Taped)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
4 p.m.;ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game