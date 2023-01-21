 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 22

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

11 a.m.;Fox — Butler at UConn

Noon;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

Noon;ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

Noon;FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

2 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at Houston

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

11 a.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

Noon;ABC — NC State at Louisville

Noon;BSOK — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Noon;SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

1 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

2 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

2 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

3 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

4 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

4 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.;ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF

1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

7 p.m.;ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

7 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE

2 p.m.;NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

NFL

2 p.m.;CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo

5:30 p.m.;Fox — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco

NHL

1 p.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

6 p.m.;NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

RODEO

7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round

RUGBY

2 p.m.;CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series (Taped)

SKIING

4 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

11:20 a.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32

1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

TENNIS

9 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16 (Taped)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

4 p.m.;ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game

