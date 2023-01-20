 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Jan. 21-22

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;BSOK — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

11 a.m.;ESPN — Miami at Duke

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

11 a.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

11 a.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

11:30 a.m.;USA — Dayton at George Washington

Noon;CBS — TCU at Kansas

Noon;SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

12:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Navy at Army

1 p.m.;ABC — UCLA at Arizona

1 p.m.;BSOK — Boston College at Notre Dame

1 p.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest

1 p.m.;Fox — Iowa at Ohio St.

1 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Providence

1:15 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

1:30 p.m.;USA — La Salle at Saint Louis

2 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall

3 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma

3 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

4 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

5 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.

5 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Indiana St. at Murray St.

5 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Missouri

7 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

10 a.m.;CBSSN — Navy at Army

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

GENERAL

11 p.m.;Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

NFL

3:30 p.m.;NBC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City

7 p.m.;Fox — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia

NHL

11:30 a.m.;NHLN — Anaheim at Buffalo

6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Montreal

7 p.m.;BSOK — Phoenix at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN)

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

11 a.m.;Fox — Butler at UConn

Noon;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

Noon;ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

Noon;FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

2 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at Houston

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

11 a.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

Noon;ABC — NC State at Louisville

Noon;BSOK — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Noon;SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

1 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

2 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

2 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

3 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

4 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

4 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma

GOLF

1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round

NBA

7 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

NFL

2 p.m.;CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo

5:30 p.m.;FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco

NHL

1 p.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

7 p.m.;NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

11:20 p.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32

1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

TENNIS

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16

