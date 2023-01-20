TV listings for Jan. 21-22

Saturday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;BSOK — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
11 a.m.;ESPN — Miami at Duke
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
11 a.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
11 a.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
11:30 a.m.;USA — Dayton at George Washington
Noon;CBS — TCU at Kansas
Noon;SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
12:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Navy at Army
1 p.m.;ABC — UCLA at Arizona
1 p.m.;BSOK — Boston College at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest
1 p.m.;Fox — Iowa at Ohio St.
1 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Providence
1:15 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
1:30 p.m.;USA — La Salle at Saint Louis
2 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
3 p.m.;CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall
3 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma
3 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
4 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
5 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.
5 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Indiana St. at Murray St.
5 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Missouri
7 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m.;CBSSN — Navy at Army
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
GENERAL
11 p.m.;Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
NFL
3:30 p.m.;NBC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City
7 p.m.;Fox — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia
NHL
11:30 a.m.;NHLN — Anaheim at Buffalo
6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Montreal
7 p.m.;BSOK — Phoenix at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
11 a.m.;Fox — Butler at UConn
Noon;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
Noon;ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
Noon;FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
2 p.m.;ESPN — Temple at Houston
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
11 a.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
Noon;ABC — NC State at Louisville
Noon;BSOK — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Noon;SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
2 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
2 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
3 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
4 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
4 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma
GOLF
1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round
NBA
7 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Denver
7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
NFL
2 p.m.;CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo
5:30 p.m.;FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco
NHL
1 p.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
7 p.m.;NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
11:20 p.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32
1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
TENNIS
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16