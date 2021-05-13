TV listings for Friday, May 14, 2021

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.;FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.
5 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
6 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Semifinal
7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: OSU vs. Texas
11 a.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: Semifinal
Noon;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Semifinal
2 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: Semifinal
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Semifinal
3 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
5 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Semifinal
6:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
7 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Iowa
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Betfred British Masters
Noon;GOLF — PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan
MLB
2 p.m.;COX3 — Kansas City at White Sox
6 p.m.;MLBN — LA Angels at Boston
9 p.m.;COX3 — St. Louis at San Diego
NBA
7 p.m.;BSOK — OKC vs. Utah (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)
8:45 p.m.;ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg
RODEO
10 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Wrangler Invitational (taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier: Manchester City at Newcastle United
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.;NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles & Doubles
WNBA
8 p.m.;CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota