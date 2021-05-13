 Skip to main content
TV listings for Friday, May 14, 2021
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.;FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.

5 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

6 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Semifinal

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: OSU vs. Texas

11 a.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: Semifinal

Noon;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Semifinal

2 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: Semifinal

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Semifinal

3 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

5 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Semifinal

6:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

7 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Iowa

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

7:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Betfred British Masters

Noon;GOLF — PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan

MLB

2 p.m.;COX3 — Kansas City at White Sox

6 p.m.;MLBN — LA Angels at Boston

9 p.m.;COX3 — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA

7 p.m.;BSOK — OKC vs. Utah (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)

8:45 p.m.;ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg

RODEO

10 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: Wrangler Invitational (taped)

SOCCER (MEN)

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier: Manchester City at Newcastle United

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.;NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles & Doubles

WNBA

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota

