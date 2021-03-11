 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Friday, March 12, 2021
television/radio

TV listings for Friday, March 12, 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.;ORU vs. Dallas Baptist (Radio: KYAL-99.9)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

10:30 a.m.;BTN — Maryland vs. Michigan

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Western Kentucky vs. UAB

11 a.m.;ESPN — Mississippi St. vs. Alabama

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — USF vs. Wichita St.

1 p.m.;BTN — Ohio State vs. Purdue

1:30 p.m.;ESPN — Florida vs. Tennessee

2 p.m.;CBSSN — Conference USA semifinal

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Cincinnati vs. SMU

4 p.m.;CBSSN — Ohio vs. Toledo

5 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic semifinal

5 p.m.;FS1 — Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

5:30 p.m.;BTN — TBD vs. Illinois

5:30 p.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane vs. Houston

6 p.m.;SECN — TBD vs. Arkansas

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Mid-American semifinal

7:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's

7:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — TBD vs. Oregon

8 p.m.;BTN — TBD vs. Iowa

8 p.m.;ESPN — ACC semifinal

8 p.m.;FS1 — Big East semifinal

8:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Mountain West semifinal

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Big 12 semifinal

8:30 p.m.;SECN — TBD vs. LSU

9 p.m.;ESPNU — TBD vs. Memphis

10:30 p.m.;ESPN — Pac-12 semifinal

11 p.m.;CBSSN — Mountain West semifinal

11 p.m.;ESPNU — Big West semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

10:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Texas vs. Iowa St.

1 p.m.;FS2 — Northwestern vs. Maryland

1:30 p.m.;ESPNU — TBD vs. Baylor

3:30 p.m.;FS2 — Big Ten semifinal

4 p.m.;ESPNU — America East championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

Noon;ACCN — Stony Brook at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.;FSOK — Oklahoma vs. Houston

1:30 p.m.;FSOK — Oklahoma vs. Kansas City

4 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

GOLF

5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: The Qatar Masters

11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA: The Players Championship

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit

NBA

7 p.m.;NBATV — Denver at Memphis

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at LA Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.;NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Doha-ATP, Dubai-WTA, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP

4:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Santiago-ATP

7 p.m.;TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News