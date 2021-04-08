 Skip to main content
TV listings for Friday, April 9, 2021
TV listings for Friday, April 9, 2021

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon;ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.

2 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Boston College

5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

6 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon;BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Duke at Florida St.

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at California

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF

2 p.m.;ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida

MLB

3 p.m.;MLBN — Wash. at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Fran.

6:30 p.m.;MLBN — Phil. at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland

7 p.m.;BSOK — San Diego at Texas

9:30 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (joined in progress)

NBA

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Memphis at New York

9 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.;NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis

RUGBY

Midnight (Sat.);FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast

4:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN)

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston

TENNIS

Noon;TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA

6 p.m.;TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA

