COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky
7 p.m.;FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
8 p.m.;ESPNU — S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
9 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at Pepperdine
9 p.m.;FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford
10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon
10 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
People are also reading…
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Indiana
6 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
7 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
8 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at Arizona
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
11:30 p.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;NBC — 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.;ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN'S)
12:50 a.m. (Friday);FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, Preseason Trials
3 a.m. (Friday);FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:50 p.m.;FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday);TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals