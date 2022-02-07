 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Feb. 8
  • Updated
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at UConn

6 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at VCU

6 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Auburn at Arkansas

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

6 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

6 p.m.;COX3 — Frank Haith TU TV show

7 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

7 p.m.;ESPN+ — East Carolina at Tulsa 

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at St. John's

8 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Butler at Creighton

8 p.m.;ESPN — Illinois at Purdue

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Michigan at Penn St.

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Wichita St. at UCF

8 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pacific at USC

10 p.m.;CBSSN — Colorado St. at Nevada

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

10 p.m.;ESPNU — St. Mary's (Cal) at Santa Clara

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

9 p.m.;TNT — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER (MEN)

10:20 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Dallas; St. Petersburg

4 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Dallas

