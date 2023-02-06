COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at UConn
6 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
6 p.m.;ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
6 p.m.;ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
6 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — St. John's at Butler
8 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Virginia
8 p.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
8 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.
8 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
8 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:50 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.;(Wednesday);TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds