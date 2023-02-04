AHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.;NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.;FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races
7 p.m.;FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
BOWLING
1 p.m.;FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph's
11 a.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
11 a.m.;USA — Fordham at Richmond
Noon;CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan
3:30 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Temple
5 p.m.;ESPNU — California at Utah
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
6 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
11 a.m.;BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville
11 a.m.;Fox — South Carolina at UConn
Noon;BSOK — Duke at Notre Dame
Noon;SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
1 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
2 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
3 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
4 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Missouri
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
NBA G-LEAGUE
2 p.m.;NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland
NFL
2 p.m.;ABC, ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars
RODEO
11 a.m.;CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle (Taped)
4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round
RUGBY (MEN)
9 a.m.;CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
5:55 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina
7 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
8:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final