AUTO RACING
5 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
BOWLING
3 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: The U.S Open, Match Play
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana
11 a.m.;ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati
11 a.m.;Fox — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York
11 a.m.;FS1 — UConn at Georgetown
11:30 a.m.;USA — Davidson at UMass
Noon;ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State
Noon;BSOK — Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Noon;CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor
Noon;SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
Noon;TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., Newark, N.J.
1 p.m.;ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis
1 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Marquette
1:30 p.m.;Fox — Illinois at Iowa
1:30 p.m.;USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
2 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Clemson
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
2:30 p.m.;TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk St. vs. Hampton
3 p.m.;CBSSN — Murray St. at Indiana St.
3 p.m.;ESPN — Purdue at Indiana
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Alabama at LSU
4 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
4 p.m.;Fox — St. John's at Xavier
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Wofford at Furman
5 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Bradley at N. Iowa
5 p.m.;SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.;ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA
6:30 p.m.Fox — Villanova at Creighton
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
7 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Oklahoma at West Virginia
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
8 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal
8:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at San Jose St.
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Francisco
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;CBSSN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner
4 p.m.;BSOK — Gonzaga at San Francisco
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.;NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team
GENERAL
11 p.m.;Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene (Taped)
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
NBA
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — LA Lakers at New Orleans
7 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Oklahoma City
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Dallas at Golden State
NHL
2 p.m.;ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific
3 p.m.;ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
8:20 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal SFC, Second Round
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa
10:50 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle vs. Al Ahly, Second Round
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United
9 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:25 a.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Leicester City
7:30 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventus
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals