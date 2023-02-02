FRIDAY
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson (Super-Featherweights)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Yale at Harvard
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — E. Michigan at Ball St.
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Fairfield at Quinnipiac
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Kent St. at Akron
8 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at San Diego St.
10 p.m.;CBSSN — Air Force at Nevada
10 p.m.;FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Alabama
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Utah
8 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at LSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — W. Michigan at Minn. Duluth
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
8 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
2:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Boston
NHL
6 p.m.;ESPN — NHL All-Star Skills Competition
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals
10:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
BOWLING
3 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: The U.S Open, Match Play
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN — TBA
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
11 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana
11 a.m.;ESPNU — TBA
11 a.m.;FS1 — UConn at Georgetown
11:30 a.m.;USA — Davidson at UMass
Noon;BSOK — Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Noon;TNT — Morgan St. at Delaware St.
1 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
1 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
1 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Marquette
1:30 p.m.;USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
2:30 p.m.;TNT — Hampton at Norfolk St.
3 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
5:30 p.m.;ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
7 p.m.;ESPNU — TBA
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Francisco
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;BSOK — Gonzaga at San Francisco
GENERAL
11 p.m.;Cox3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
2:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
NBA
7 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Oklahoma City
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Dallas at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.;ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament
SKIING
2 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
10 a.m.;CNBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Cup (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.;NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph's
11 a.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
11 a.m.;USA — Fordham at Richmond
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Temple
5 p.m.;ESPNU — California at Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville
Noon;BSOK — Duke at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
1 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.;NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: The Exhibition Gala
GOLF
2:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
5 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
NBA G-LEAGUE
2 p.m.;NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland
NFL
2 p.m.;ABC/ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur