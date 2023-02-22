COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m. FS1 — Penn St. at Ohio St.
6 p.m. CBSSN — Towson at Coll. of Charleston
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.
6 p.m. ESPNU — Longwood at Gardner-Webb
7:30 p.m. FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers
8 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
8 p.m. CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky
8 p.m. ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
8 p.m. ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin
8 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington at California
10 p.m. ESPN2 — San Diego at Gonzaga
10 p.m. CBSSN — Portland at San Francisco
10 p.m. FS1 — UCLA at Utah
10 p.m. PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Rider
4 p.m. ESPNU — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville
4 p.m. PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
5 p.m. ACCN — Miami at Louisville
6 p.m. BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
6 p.m. ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee
6 p.m. PAC-12N — California at Utah
6 p.m. SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m. ACCN — NC State at Duke
8 p.m. SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
GOLF
2 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club— The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club—Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
2 a.m. (Friday) GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club— The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. TNT — Memphis at Philadelphia
9 p.m. TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m. ESPN — Calgary at Vegas
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds
XFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m. FX — St. Louis at Seattle