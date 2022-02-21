 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Feb. 22
TV listings for Feb. 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M

6 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

6 p.m.;COX3 — Frank Haith TU TV show 

7 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

7 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at UConn

8 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St.

8 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas

8 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.

10 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions: LOSC Lille at Chelsea

6:55 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Champions: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal

9:05 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Champions: Guastatoya at León

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco, Doha, Guadalajara

4 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco, Doha, Guadalajara

