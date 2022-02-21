TV listings for Feb. 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure
6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M
6 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
6 p.m.;COX3 — Frank Haith TU TV show
7 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
7 p.m.;FS1 — Villanova at UConn
8 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St.
8 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas
8 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.
10 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;CBS — UEFA Champions: LOSC Lille at Chelsea