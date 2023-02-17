AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway
10 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway
10:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway
12:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona 200
4 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;BSOK — Boston College at Florida St.
11 a.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
11 a.m.;CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga
11 a.m.;ESPN — Illinois at Indiana
People are also reading…
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Texas Tech at West Virginia
11 a.m.;Fox — Seton Hall at UConn
11:30 a.m.;USA — Saint Joseph's at Davidson
Noon;CBS — Tennessee at Kentucky
Noon;SECN — South Carolina at LSU
1 p.m.;BSOK — Wake Forest at Miami
1 p.m.;CBSSN — Merrimack at Sacred Heart
1 p.m.;ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida at Arkansas
1 p.m.;ESPNU — UMass at Rhode Island
1:30 p.m.;USA — Fordham at VCU
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
3 p.m.;CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier
3 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — NBA-HBCU Classic: Southern U. vs. Grambling St.
3:30 p.m.;FOX — Villanova at Providence
4 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Lafayette at Army
5 p.m.;ESPN — Duke at Syracuse
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Missouri
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona St.
5 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Alabama
6 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at St. John's
7 p.m.;CBSSN - Nevada at Utah St.
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
7 p.m.;Fox — Michigan St. at Michigan
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal)
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Southern Cal
9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
1:30 p.m.;FOX — UConn at Villanova
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St.
9:30 a.m.;SECN — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: South Florida vs. Texas A&M
3 p.m.;ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. UCLA
5 p.m.;ESPNU — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Alabama vs. Indiana
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round
11:30 p.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Final Round
NBA
7 p.m.;TNT — NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, Three-Point, and Slam Dunk Contests
NHL
1 p.m.;NHLN — Colorado at St. Louis
5 p.m.;BSOK — Columbus at Dallas
7 p.m.;ABC — Stadium Series: Washington vs. Carolina
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
XFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;ABC — Vegas at Arlington
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Orlando at Houston
7:30 p.m.;FX — Orlando at Houston