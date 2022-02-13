 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Feb. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

4 p.m.;CBSSN — Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh

6 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas St.

6 p.m.;ESPNU — NC Central at Coppin St.

6 p.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at UCF 

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island

8 p.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Oregon

8 p.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

6 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Auburn

8 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)

6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Beanpot: Northeastern vs. Boston U., Final

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at New York 

7 p.m.;NBATV — San Antonio at Chicago

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Dubai, Doha, Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, Delray Beach

4 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Dubai, Doha, Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, Delray Beach

