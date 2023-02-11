AUTO RACING
6 a.m.;CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4 (Taped)
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
Noon;CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
Noon;FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
1 p.m.;BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
3 p.m.;ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
11 a.m.;BSOK — NC State at Virginia
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU
Noon;SECN — Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.;BSOK — Miami at Duke
1 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at South Carolina
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
1 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
2 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
2 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
4 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Alabama
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
1 p.m.;ABC — Memphis at Boston
NBA G-LEAGUE
11 a.m.;NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne
NFL
5:30 p.m.;Fox — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
NHL
12:30 p.m.;NHLN — San Jose at Washington
RODEO
11 a.m.;CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa (Taped)
1 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship, Tulsa (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus
6:50 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals
1 p.m.;TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final
4 p.m.;TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final