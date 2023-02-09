FRIDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m. ESPN2 — Kent St. at Buffalo
6 p.m. ESPNU — Fairfield at Rider
6 p.m. FS1 — Xavier at Butler
7 p.m. ESPN2—Saint Louis at Dayton
8 p.m. ESPNU — TBA
8 p.m. FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
10 p.m. FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m. ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan
GOLF
7 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
People are also reading…
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale—Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
11 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m. ESPN — Charlotte at Boston
9:05 p.m. ESPN — Cleveland at New Orleans
SATURDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m. ESPN — TBA
11 a.m. ESPN2 — TBA
11 a.m. ESPNU — TBA
11 a.m. FOX — Providence at St. John’s
11 a.m. FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
11:30 a.m. USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
12 p.m. CBSN — Kansas at Oklahoma
1 p.m. ESPN — TBA
1 p.m. ESPN2 — TBA
1 p.m. ESPNU — TBA
1 p.m. FOX — UConn at Creighton
1 p.m. FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois
1:30 p.m. USA — Fordham at Davidson
3 p.m. ESPN — TBA
3 p.m. ESPN2 — TBA
3 p.m. ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond
3 p.m. FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.
5 p.m. ESPN — Indiana at Michigan
5 p.m. ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m. ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m. ESPN2 — TBA
7 p.m. FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
9 p.m. ESPN — TBA
9 p.m. ESPN2 — TBA
9 p.m. FS1 — Colorado at Utah
9:30 p.m. ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine
GOLF
7 a.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale—Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale—Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
11 p.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
HORSE RACING
3 p.m. FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
9 a.m. USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. NBC — U.S. Millrose Games
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
9 a.m. ESPNU — TBA
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
12 p.m. CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
12 p.m. FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
3 p.m. ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m. ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU
1 p.m. ESPN — LSU at South Carolina
1 p.m. ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
1 p.m. ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
2 p.m. FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
GOLF
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale—Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale—Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
NFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m. FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m. USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
10:30 a.m. USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City