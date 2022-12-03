 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for December 4

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

9:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Maine vs. Marist

Noon;ABC — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky

Noon;ACCN — Miami at Louisville

1 p.m.;ESPNU — S. Alabama at UAB

1 p.m.;SECN — Stetson at Florida

2 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. John's at Iowa St.

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Utah at Washington St.

3 p.m.;SECN — SE Missouri at Missouri

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

4 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

4 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Arizona

6 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

11 a.m.;SECN — UT-Martin at Vanderbilt

Noon;ESPN2 — Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee

2 p.m.;ABC — Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN)

5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa

GOLF

3:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round

11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round

Noon;NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

8 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at Portland

NBA G-LEAGUE

1 p.m.;NBATV — Maine at College Park

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Bay at G-League Ignite

NFL

Noon;CBS — NY Jets at Minnesota

Noon;FOX — Tennessee at Philadelphia

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Cincinnati

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas

NHL

2 p.m.;BSOK,NHLN — Minnesota at Dallas

6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Chicago at NY Islanders

RODEO

2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The St. Louis Invitational, Championship Round

SKIING

4 p.m.;NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN)

9 a.m.;FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland, Round-of-16

1 p.m.;FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal, Round-of-16

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge

