TV listings for December 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
9:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Maine vs. Marist
Noon;ABC — Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky
Noon;ACCN — Miami at Louisville
1 p.m.;ESPNU — S. Alabama at UAB
1 p.m.;SECN — Stetson at Florida
2 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. John's at Iowa St.
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Utah at Washington St.
3 p.m.;SECN — SE Missouri at Missouri
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
People are also reading…
4 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
4 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon at UCLA
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Arizona
6 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona St.
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
11 a.m.;SECN — UT-Martin at Vanderbilt
Noon;ESPN2 — Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee
2 p.m.;ABC — Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN)
5 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa
GOLF
3:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round
11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round
Noon;NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
8 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at Portland
NBA G-LEAGUE
1 p.m.;NBATV — Maine at College Park
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Bay at G-League Ignite
NFL
Noon;CBS — NY Jets at Minnesota
Noon;FOX — Tennessee at Philadelphia
3:25 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Cincinnati
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas
NHL
2 p.m.;BSOK,NHLN — Minnesota at Dallas
6:30 p.m.;NHLN — Chicago at NY Islanders
RODEO
2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: The St. Louis Invitational, Championship Round
SKIING
4 p.m.;NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.;FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland, Round-of-16
1 p.m.;FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal, Round-of-16
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge