TV listings for December 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m. ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
6 p.m. BTN — Elon at Indiana
CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama
7:30 p.m. ACCN — Virginia at Miami
FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona
8 p.m. BTN — UIC at Northwestern
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
8:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.
9:30 p.m. FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m. ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho
6:30 p.m. ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
6 p.m. ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. TNT — Golden State at New York
9 p.m. TNT — Memphis at Denver
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. NBATV — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m. NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas
10 p.m. NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen
TENNIS
8 a.m. World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons