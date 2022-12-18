 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for December 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m. ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

6 p.m. BTN — Elon at Indiana

CBSSN — Marquette at Providence

SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama

7:30 p.m. ACCN — Virginia at Miami

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona

8 p.m. BTN — UIC at Northwestern

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m. FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m. ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho

6:30 p.m. ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

6 p.m. ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. TNT — Golden State at New York

9 p.m. TNT — Memphis at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. NBATV — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m. NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas

10 p.m. NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:55 p.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen

TENNIS

8 a.m. World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons 

