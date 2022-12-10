TV listings for December 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
1 p.m.;BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern
ESPN2;— Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Ball St. at Pittsburgh
Noon;ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky
People are also reading…
1 p.m.;ACCN — USF at NC State
1 p.m.;SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi
2 p.m.;ABC — UConn at Maryland
3 p.m.;ACCN — Florida at Miami
3 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
3 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington
5 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.;NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round
1 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G-League
3 p.m.;NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite
NFL
Noon;FOX — Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants
3:05 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Denver
3:25 p.m.;FOX — Tampa Bay at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.;NBC — Miami at LA Chargers
NHL
2 p.m.;ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis
7 p.m.;NHLN — Boston at Vegas
RUGBY
2 p.m.;CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series
SOCCER (WOMEN)
12:40 p.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea
9 p.m.;CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's and Women's Finals; Open de Caen Women's Semifinals, Men's Round of 16