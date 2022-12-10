 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for December 11

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

1 p.m.;BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

ESPN2;— Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Ball St. at Pittsburgh

Noon;ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

1 p.m.;ACCN — USF at NC State

1 p.m.;SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi

2 p.m.;ABC — UConn at Maryland

3 p.m.;ACCN — Florida at Miami

3 p.m.;BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

3 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

5 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.;NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round

1 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G-League

3 p.m.;NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite

NFL 

Noon;FOX — Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants

3:05 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Denver

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Tampa Bay at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Miami at LA Chargers

NHL 

2 p.m.;ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis

7 p.m.;NHLN — Boston at Vegas

RUGBY

2 p.m.;CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series

SOCCER (WOMEN)

12:40 p.m.;CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea

9 p.m.;CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's and Women's Finals; Open de Caen Women's Semifinals, Men's Round of 16

