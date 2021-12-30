TV listings for Dec. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon
11 a.m.;SECN — High Point at Kentucky
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.;ESPN — Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers
11 a.m.;CBS — Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Central Michigan
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2 — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (Command Center)
2:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (All-22)
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (SkyCast)
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (Alabama Radio)
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (Command Center)
6:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (All-22)
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (SkyCast)
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (Georgia Radio)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;BSOK — N.Y. Knicks at Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Portland at L.A. Lakers
TENNIS
5 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
12:30 a.m. (Sat.);TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage
5 a.m. (Sat.);TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage