TV listings for Dec. 31
TV listings for Dec. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon

11 a.m.;SECN — High Point at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.;ESPN — Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

11 a.m.;CBS — Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Central Michigan

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2 — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (Command Center)

2:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (All-22)

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (SkyCast)

2:30 p.m.;SECN — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (Alabama Radio)

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (Command Center)

6:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (All-22)

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (SkyCast)

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (Georgia Radio)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;BSOK — N.Y. Knicks at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Portland at L.A. Lakers

TENNIS

5 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

12:30 a.m. (Sat.);TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

5 a.m. (Sat.);TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

