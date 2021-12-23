TV listings for Dec. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;ESPN — Hawaii Bowl: Memphis at Hawaii
New OU coach Brent Venables saw 8-year-old Layla Evers playing alone on a phone during a recruiting visit. So what did he do? He made her part of the fun.
Alamo Bowl against Oregon could mark the end of a Sooners era, or the beginning of a new one
Starting on Jan. 1, 2022 — the same day Gundy’s ninth-ranked Cowboys face No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl — his salary will increase by $125,000 each year.
Eleven of the 13 were four-star prospects by different recruiting sites. The group is exclusively made of high school seniors.
Oklahoma entered Wednesday with momentum after picking up three commitments in the final 48 days before signing day.
With regard to getting an immediately positive result from a swing lesson, Pete Hiseley set a new standard.
Oklahoma's freshman quarterback airs it out on a podcast hosted by teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis in his first public comments since arriving at OU.
Jerry Schmidt officially returns to Norman as the director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning. Brandon Hall, a former defensive assistant coach, is the new safeties coach. Miguel Chavis will follow Venables from Clemson and become the defensive ends coach.
Oklahoma's players made their first public comments on Friday following Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure and Brent Venables' hiring as the Sooners' head coach.
How did a former Allan Trimble assistant transform Bixby High School into a Jenks-level football power?
