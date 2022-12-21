TV listings for Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Honolulu
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Saint Peter's at Maryland
6 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at NC State
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Harvard at Kansas
6 p.m.;SECN — W. Kentucky at South Carolina
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Chicago St. at Minnesota
7 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Creighton
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Morgan St. at Arizona
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Quinnipiac at Penn St.
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: George Washington vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal
8 p.m.;SECN — Illinois at Missouri
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Loyola of Chicago at Stanford
10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
10 p.m.;ESPNU — Nike Tournament of Champions: TBD, Championship, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA
8 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Utah
NBA G-LEAGUE
Noon;ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Greensboro
1:30 p.m.;NBATV — Winter Showcase: Texas vs. Long Island
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship
NFL
7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at NY Jets
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.;NHLN — Washington at Ottawa
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Kites; Battle of the Brits
12:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Battle of the Brits