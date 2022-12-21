 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Honolulu

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Saint Peter's at Maryland

6 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at NC State

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Harvard at Kansas

6 p.m.;SECN — W. Kentucky at South Carolina

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Chicago St. at Minnesota

7 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Creighton

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Morgan St. at Arizona

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Quinnipiac at Penn St.

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: George Washington vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal

8 p.m.;SECN — Illinois at Missouri

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Loyola of Chicago at Stanford

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

10 p.m.;ESPNU — Nike Tournament of Champions: TBD, Championship, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA

8 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Utah

NBA G-LEAGUE

Noon;ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Greensboro

1:30 p.m.;NBATV — Winter Showcase: Texas vs. Long Island

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship

NFL

7:15 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at NY Jets

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;NHLN — Washington at Ottawa

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Kites; Battle of the Brits

12:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Battle of the Brits

