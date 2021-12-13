 Skip to main content
TV listings for Dec. 14
CHL HOCKEY

Noon;NHLN — Playoff: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg

2:30 p.m.;NHLN — Playoff: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — SE Louisiana at Louisville

6 p.m.;COX3 — Frank Haith TU TV show

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina

6 p.m.;SECN — Northwestern St. at LSU

7 p.m.;ACCN — SC State at Duke

7 p.m.;BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota

7 p.m.;FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Santa Clara at Boise St.

8 p.m.;ESPN — Alabama at Memphis

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas

8 p.m.;SECN — North Alabama at Auburn

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at New York

9 p.m.;TNT — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.;BSOK - St. Louis at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN)

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

8:56 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC

TENNIS

3 p.m.;TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger

5 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro/Maia-ATP Challengers

