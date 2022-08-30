 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for August 31

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB 

1 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Texas 

1 p.m.;MLBN — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

5 p.m.;MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN)

11:30 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open

6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open

WNBA 

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Semifinals: Connecticut at Chicago

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Semifinals: Seattle at Las Vegas

