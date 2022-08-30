TV listings for August 31

GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
2 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB
1 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Texas
1 p.m.;MLBN — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
5 p.m.;MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union
People are also reading…
TENNIS
11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
WNBA
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Semifinals: Connecticut at Chicago
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Semifinals: Seattle at Las Vegas