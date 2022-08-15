 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for August 16

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1 p.m.;ESPNU — The Baseball Factory All-American Game: American vs. National

MLB

6 p.m.;TBS — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

7 p.m.;BSOK — Oakland at Texas

8:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Club Friendly French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona

2 p.m.;CBSSN — Club Friendly French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United

5:55 p.m.;FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Germany

5:55 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. New Zealand

8:50 p.m.;FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Costa Rica

8:50 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Spain

TENNIS

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Noon;BSOK — Western & Southern Open, First and Second rounds

YOUTH BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship

