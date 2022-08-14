 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for August 15

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)

1 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland

7 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada

9 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.;ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal

6 p.m.;ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.;ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game

People are also reading…

6 p.m.;ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship

MLB

2 p.m.;MLBN — Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)

7 p.m.;BSOK — Oakland at Texas

7 p.m.;FS1 — Houston at Chicago White Sox

10 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

TENNIS

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Noon;BSOK — Western & Southern Open, First Round

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert