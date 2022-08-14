TV listings for August 15

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
1 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland
7 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada
9 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.;ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal
6 p.m.;ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game
6 p.m.;ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship
MLB
2 p.m.;MLBN — Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)
7 p.m.;BSOK — Oakland at Texas
7 p.m.;FS1 — Houston at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Noon;BSOK — Western & Southern Open, First Round