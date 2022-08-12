TV listings for August 13

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park
4 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying
7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa
CFL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.;SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University vs. Kentucky
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship
2 p.m.;GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals
2 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic
8 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Bank Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
1 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Austria
5 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czechia vs. Canada
9 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. Germany
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
Noon;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon;ESPN2 — World Series: TBD
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Series: TBD
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.;ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card
3:30 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
6 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vera vs. Cruz
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Atlanta at Miami (Game 1)
3 p.m.;MLBN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto
6 p.m.;FOX — NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas
9 p.m.;MLBN — Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (JIP)
NFL
Noon;NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago
3 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo
6 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
8 a.m.;FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
1:30 p.m.;ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11:50 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Germany vs. New Zealand
8:50 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Costa Rica vs. Spain
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney
7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals
TENNIS
Noon;TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
2 p.m.;CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships
5 p.m.;TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals