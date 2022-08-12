 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for August 13

  Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park

4 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying

7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

CFL 

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5 p.m.;SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University vs. Kentucky

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship

2 p.m.;GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals

2 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic

8 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Bank Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)

1 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Austria

5 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czechia vs. Canada

9 p.m.;NHLN — World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. Germany

LACROSSE (WOMEN)

Noon;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon;ESPN2 — World Series: TBD

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Series: TBD

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.;ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card

3:30 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

6 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vera vs. Cruz

MLB 

Noon;MLBN — Atlanta at Miami (Game 1)

3 p.m.;MLBN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto

6 p.m.;FOX — NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas

9 p.m.;MLBN — Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (JIP)

NFL 

Noon;NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago

3 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo

6 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.;NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

8 a.m.;FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

1:30 p.m.;ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN)

11:50 a.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Germany vs. New Zealand

8:50 p.m.;FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Costa Rica vs. Spain

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals

TENNIS

Noon;TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

2 p.m.;CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

