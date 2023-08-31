COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ACCN — Elon at Wake Forest;FS1 — Kent St. at UCF
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NC State vs. UConn
7 p.m.;ESPN — Florida at Utah;FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota;SECN — South Dakota at Missouri
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Wisconsin at Arkansas
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters
5 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
People are also reading…
MLB
Noon;MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;CBSSN — The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid
2 p.m.;CBSSN — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan
TENNIS
11 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
WNBA
6 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Connecticut
9 p.m.;PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas